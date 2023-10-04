North Field Expansion Supports Qatari Economy, Enhances Market Stability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Oil and gas sector experts affirmed the position enjoyed by the State of Qatar in the global gas industry and its role in supplying global markets with gas, which is expected to be strengthened in the coming period with the launch of the North Field Expansion Project.

They pointed out in statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the North Field expansion project comes in response to the markets' need for gas, especially in light of the changes taking place in the energy sector and the use of gas as a fuel for the transitional phase as it is a source of clean energy.

In this context, former CEO of Qatar Chemicals Company and Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coreinfo Consultancy Company, Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari, told QNA the State of Qatar's launch of a massive North Field Expansion Project, the largest natural gas field in the world, represents a decisive step in the State of Qatar's strategic economic growth and enhances its vital role in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Al Kuwari added with the North Field Expansion Project passing through the foundation stone laying stage, the energy industry in Qatar will enter a historical development, as the first phase aims to escalate annual production from 77 million tons to 110 million tons, the next stage will lead to achieving a remarkable figure of 126 million tons annually so that the Qatari gas industry will set new standards and ceilings in the field of natural gas production.

It is expected that this significant increase in production will significantly contribute to enhancing economic diversification and flexibility in the State of Qatar, confirming its position as the largest exporter of LNG in the world.

He continued that this expansion project will significantly drive foreign investment, create job opportunities, and promote sustainable economic development.

Al Kuwari explained that the impact of this expansion project extends beyond the borders of Qatar, and is expected to contribute significantly to the stability and flexibility of global liquefied natural gas markets in light of the changing landscape of the energy sector, pointing out that the increase in LNG production ensures reliable and expanded supplies to meet growing demand, especially in emerging markets. This initiative reaffirms the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing clean energy security around the world.

He noted the extent of the project's commitment to sustainability controls and respect for the environment, saying that the North Field Expansion Project identifies a remarkable commitment to environmental sustainability by adopting very advanced technology and practices to reduce the carbon footprint in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and

international environmental obligations.

Former CEO of Qatar Chemicals Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coreinfo Consultancy Company stressed the strategic importance of the North Field expansion project as a cornerstone in achieving the nation's ambitious economic structure and enhancing the global energy infrastructure.

At the end of his statement to QNA, Al Mohannadi hailed Qatar's ability to meet customers' gas needs in the required quantities in various countries of the world due to the availability of its fleet of gas tankers of all sizes.