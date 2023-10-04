Aspire Academy Global Summit Returns To Europe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy, a global leader in sports development and innovation, is thrilled to announce that the ninth edition of its Global Summit will be held in collaboration with the Italian football federation – the FIGC.

This landmark event will be held on October 10 and 11 as we bring together coaches, industry experts, former players and special guests from around the world to discuss and shape the future of football.

The 2023 summit will take place in the Italian capital Rome as we mark our return to Europe after four events based in Qatar.

Thanks to our collaboration with the FIGC we are delighted that the summit is being hosted at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, home to two of the biggest football teams in Italy, AS Roma and Lazio.

Once again, we will have several high-profile guests for the event and this year, they include former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui and Lille boss Paolo Fonseca.

We are also excited to hear from former Argentina international Javier Zanetti, World Cup-winner Alessandro Del Piero, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi as well as the reigning joint Olympic high jump champions Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.

The Aspire Academy Global Summit also offers an opportunity for the Aspire in the World Fellows, which features clubs, federations and leagues from around the world,to connect and share ideas on football development.

Ivan Bravo, Aspire Academy 's Director General, emphasized the Academy's commitment to understanding and adapting successful methods from a variety of clubs and federations from around the world.

The annual Aspire Academy Global Summit serves as an invaluable platform for participants to exchange knowledge, learn from one another, and explore new avenues of progress.

“I think we all learn from each other, and I think it's great that we started and lead this effort with some of the best Institutions in football globally. After ten years of this initiative, we can say with pride that a worldly football community is getting value and expertise from this programme. The fact that the Fellows group has remained so stable and keeps coming back every year is a tribute to the quality of our initiative. It is also a rare occurrence in football, where many endeavours are started and launched but quickly fade out or are discontinued. I always believe continuity is what helps you leave a legacy,” Qatar's leading Academy Director General, Ivan Bravo said.

Professor Valter Di Salvo, Executive Director of Aspire Academy Global Summit echoed those sentiments.

“By bringing together experts from across the globe this summit has been reshaping football in recent years by embracing knowledge sharing and diversity as its founding values,” he said.

Over the two days as well as hearing from our keynote speakers there will also be several round table discussions involving moderators and speakers from around the globe. This year's topics are:

. Lifestyle and players' performance: the invisible training

. Enhancing team performance: the individual approach

. Scouting the staff: matching competencies with organisational demands

The Global Summit serves as a testament to Aspire Academy's unwavering commitment to the football family worldwide.

The Academy is honoured to work with the Aspire Zone Foundation and the Qatar Football Association in much of what we do, especially in organising this incredible event.

The summit will be streamed live on Al Kass TV. Details of how you can watch are on the Aspire in the World Fellows website ( and will further be publicised on the Academy's social media platforms.