Safari 'Go Green Grow Green' Promotion Launched At Outlets

Doha, Qatar: On October 2nd, the“Go Green Grow Green” promotion was officially launched at Safari, leading hypermarket Group in Doha. The central message of this promotion is to promote organic farming and advocate for a harmonious coexistence with nature.

The inauguration was carried out by Safari Group Chairman Hamad Dafar Al Ahbabi, Safari Group Director & General Manager Sainul Abideen, and Safari Group Managing Director Shaheen Backer, with the presence of several other key management representatives. Under this exciting promotion, Safari is offering a wide range of products and items to its customers. This includes seedlings of various vegetables such as oranges, lemons, papayas, aloe vera, bananas, moringa, basil, curry leaves, coconut seedlings, and asparagus, available in diverse colors and suitable for both indoor and outdoor planting.

Additionally, an extensive selection of ornamental plants, comprising Anthurium, Bonsai Plants, Cacti, Bamboo Sticks, various Hanging Plants (including both imported and non-imported varieties), as well as a comprehensive assortment of vegetables, ornamental plants, and seeds are being made available.

In support of gardening enthusiasts, Safari has also ensured the availability of various gardening essentials, ranging from plant pots, grow bags, watering cans, garden benches, grass mats, garden hoses, a variety of garden tools, fertilizers, potting soil, and other related materials.

The“Go Green Grow Green” promotion underscores Safari Group's steadfast commitment to environmental protection and the promotion of sustainable organic farming practices. As part of this initiative, Safari aims to provide essential seeds, vegetables, tree seedlings, and related materials to the public at highly affordable prices.

Starting from October 2nd, this promotion will be available at all Safari outlets in Doha.

Furthermore, Safari has created an exciting opportunity for its customers to win prize of 6 kg of gold through the Safari Shop and Shine mega promotion. To participate, simply obtain a raffle coupon with a minimum purchase of QR50 from any of Safari's outlets.