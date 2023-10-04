UK NHS faces disruption as hospital consultants, junior doctors strike

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) is bracing for another significant disruption in healthcare services as hospital consultants and junior doctors embarked on a three-day strike starting Monday. This strike action, organized by members of the British Medical Association (BMA), has been prompted by an ongoing pay dispute.



This marks the second instance of coordinated action by both hospital consultants and junior doctors, following their joint strike last month that affected healthcare services across England. The strike officially commenced at 7 a.m. (0600GMT) on Monday and is scheduled to persist until 7 a.m. on Thursday, spanning a total of 72 hours.



Prior to the strike, the BMA issued a statement outlining their strategy, indicating that rather than staging a complete walkout, junior doctors and consultants would participate in a form of action referred to as "Christmas Day cover." Under this approach, only emergency care would be provided during the strike period, reflecting their commitment to patient safety even amid their protest.



Meanwhile, the NHS has issued warnings of "extreme strike disruption," foreseeing the need to reschedule thousands of appointments throughout the week. The ongoing dispute between healthcare professionals and the government regarding pay highlights the challenges faced by the NHS and underscores the impact such labor actions can have on healthcare services in the UK.

