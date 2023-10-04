South Korea issues warning to North Korea over nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) The South Korean Defense Ministry issued a stern warning on Wednesday, cautioning North Korea that any attempt to deploy nuclear weapons would result in the "end of its regime." This statement emphasized the readiness of South Korea's military, which operates in conjunction with the United States, to respond decisively to any aggression from North Korea.



In the statement, the Defense Ministry highlighted the robust joint South Korea-US military posture, which stands prepared to mount an overwhelming response to any potential attack originating from North Korea. It unequivocally conveyed that if North Korea were to make any move towards utilizing nuclear weapons, it would inevitably face dire consequences, potentially signaling the downfall of its regime.



This warning from South Korea came as a response to recent actions by Pyongyang, specifically the revision of North Korea's constitution to firmly establish its nuclear stance. The Defense Ministry also pointed out that North Korea has been openly pursuing the enhancement of its nuclear capabilities, even as the well-being of its citizens continues to be adversely affected.



Tensions in the Korean Peninsula persist as both North and South Korea remain vigilant, and international efforts to address North Korea's nuclear ambitions continue to be a significant diplomatic challenge.

