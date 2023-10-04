ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2023


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Sep

22-Sep

Change

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

25.0

28.6

-13
%

71.8

79.5

-10
%

216.6

235.7

-8
%

Central Europe

36.4

27.6

32
%

111.3

72.7

53
%

302.5

196.5

54
%

East Europe

32.3

29.1

11
%

94.7

77.7

22
%

281.7

237.8

18
%

South & West Europe

25.8

15.2

70
%

68.1

39,3.

73
%

179.6

114.0

58
%

The Baltics

8.1

6.8

19
%

23.9

17.9

34
%

66.6

52.6

27
%

North America

12.8

6.1

110
%

27.0

19.4

39
%

66.1

52.0

27
%

Asia-Pacific

4.2

7.7

-45
%

11.5

23.4

-51
%

41.5

57.7

-28
%

Africa

1.0

1.3

-23
%

2.9

3.0

-2
%

10.0

6.2

61
%

Zinzino

145.6

122.4

19
%

411.3

332.9

24
%

1164.6

952.5

22
%

Faun Pharma

9.5

6.1

56
%

22.8

17.0

34
%

71.0

61.3

16
%

Zinzino Group

155.1

128.5

21
%

434.0

349.9

24
%

1235.6

1013.8

22
%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

The following files are available for download:

2309 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino

MENAFN04102023003732001241ID1107186130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

