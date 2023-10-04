Lithuanian Foreign Minister asks to include Ukraine in NATO’s security guarantees

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis declared that Ukraine should be included in NATO’s security guarantees. He advised the West to take a stronger position on assisting Ukraine to win in its war against Russia.



“Ukraine must become a NATO member. NATO’s transatlantic security umbrella must also protect those countries that were left in the gray zone of geopolitics,” Landsbergis stated at a security meeting in Warsaw, based on the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.



The minister continued to declare that Ukraine’s supporters in its conflict against Moscow “must do everything to keep Ukraine within its 1991 borders on this side.” He praised Germany for accepting to put 4,000 units there permanently. “Efforts to strengthen the eastern flank depend on our will to defend ourselves,” he stated.



“When we are saying that we will help Ukraine for as long as necessary, why can’t we clearly state that we are seeking the victory of Ukraine? The victory of Ukraine must be a strategic goal for us all,” Landsbergis advised.

