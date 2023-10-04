The Residency Group Of Hotels Partners With Simplotel, Grows Direct Bookings 4X

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Tamil Nadu-based chain of 5-star hotels leveraged Simplotel Hotel Ecommerce to see direct bookings hit 700 monthly room nights.

- V Balaji, Regional Director - Sales & Marketing, The Residency HotelsBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel ecommerce solutions, today announced that The Residency Group of Hotels has seen its direct bookings grow 4x through its brand website. The Tamil Nadu-based 5-star hotel chain leveraged Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (comprising Simplotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to drive this growth.Mr. V Balaji, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing at The Residency Hotels, said,“Previously, we did about 150-200 room nights each month across all properties. After onboarding Simplotel, we have scaled 700 monthly room nights. This is a phenomenal statistic. From 1% today Simplotel has helped us hit 5% in direct bookings out of our total occupancy.”Simplotel improved the look-and-feel of the website & reduced the guest booking journey to three steps, thereby providing a booking experience similar to online travel agencies (OTAs). The website now has a super-fast load time where pictures and videos do not get pixelated or do not have buffering issues; and is compatible across all devices - laptops, mobiles, desktops and tablets.Mr. Balaji also acknowledged the tremendous support from the Simplotel team.“They are always available to resolve our concerns. We really appreciate their customer-centric approach and proactiveness.” Another contributing factor towards their growth in direct bookings is Simplotel's integration with various payment gateways.“The Simplotel Booking Engine's ability to create multiple offers for a single property or the entire chain; and its connectivity with various other payment gateways has really helped us optimise our revenues well.”“We are really happy to see The Residency Group of Hotels leverage our technology and integration to grow their direct room nights. This 300% jump in direct bookings is only possible because of their proactive support and enthusiasm to grow direct room nights,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.About The Residency Group of Hotels:The Residency Group of Hotels is a 5-star hospitality chain with hotels across South India. It began its journey with one of the finest 5-star hotels in Coimbatore - The Residency Towers, followed by five more hotels across Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. Rebranded in 2015, the name 'Residency' is symbolic of benevolence, hospitality and heartfelt service.To know more, please visit:About Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk , Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.To learn more, please visit or mail us at .

