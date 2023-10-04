Jordan Post Participates In Euromed Stamps Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post Company (JPC) has entered the competition for the "most beautiful stamp" of 2023 with its exquisite Jerash Festival stamp.In a statement on Wednesday, the company announced its participation in the contest organized by the EuroMed Postal Union, as the joint release features stamps for this year's Euro-Mediterranean festivals.The JPC stated that the voting process commenced on September 27th and will extend until November 28th. Voters are encouraged to visit the dedicated website at to cast their votes.Additionally, the company has called on citizens, employees, and stamp enthusiasts to vote for the Jordanian stamp, which proudly bears the name of the renowned Jerash Festival.The increased participation from supporters is anticipated to significantly enhance the prospects of the Jordanian stamp emerging victorious in this competition.