Gathering on Lampedusa marks 10th anniversary of tragic migrant boat sinking

(MENAFN) In a poignant gathering on the Italian island of Lampedusa, hundreds of people came together to commemorate the somber 10th anniversary of a devastating migrant boat sinking that claimed the lives of 368 individuals. This heartfelt commemoration took place on Tuesday, paying homage to the fateful day when a fishing boat, carrying over 500 irregular migrants from Africa in an attempt to reach Europe, tragically capsized on October 3, 2013, off the island's coast.



The ceremonies unfolded on Lampedusa, with the first one commencing at 3:15 AM (0115 GMT), the very moment when the ill-fated boat met its demise. These gatherings drew the participation of representatives from non-governmental organizations, international entities, and students alike, all coming together to reflect upon the profound loss and the ongoing challenges faced by migrants seeking refuge in Europe.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while unable to be physically present, conveyed her sentiments through a written message on the poignant anniversary. In her message, she expressed deep sorrow as she remembered the tragedy and acknowledged the unfortunate reality that numerous similar incidents have occurred since then, illustrating the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants in their desperate pursuit of European shores.



The commemorative events on Lampedusa serve as a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants and the ongoing need for international efforts to address this humanitarian crisis.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107186111