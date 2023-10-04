QS Holds Training Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS) is organizing training programem on 'Standard Specifications' for employees of the consumer sector in the Ministry during the period from October 1 to 5.

Within the framework of cooperation between the QS and the MoCI, the programme aims at contributing to building and developing the human cadre capabilities and skills and raising their technical level. A number of experts and specialists will give lecture during the program which seeks to familiarize trainees with the impact of standards on society and the environment as well as introduce international and Gulf standards, standardization to protect consumers, among others.