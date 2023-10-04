ACTA Organises Training On Right To Access Information

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) is organizing a training programme on the law regulating the right to access information from Oct. 2-5 to enhance the capabilities of public officials, raise their efficiency, and provide them with knowledge that enhances their scientific and practical capabilities in the areas of integrity and transparency.

The training programme addressed the definition of the concept of the right to obtain information and talked briefly about the law on the right to access information, which includes 27 articles distributed over eight chapters, including many provisions on issues related to regulating the right to access information, including procedures for requesting information, the deadline for submitting information, and cases of accepting or rejecting applications.

The programme also addressed legal penalties, which include fines and imprisonment, and obligations on entities subject to the law in terms of automatically publishing information or providing information to the information requester, dealing with requests by acceptance and rejection, the grievance mechanism, and learning about relevant local laws and policies, as well as international practices in this field and practical training for application.

The law regulating the right to access information aims to achieve the maximum benefit from public services provided by various agencies, contribute to employment procedures, enhance transparency in the performance of the relevant agencies, enhance economic participation and encourage economic investment, assist the media, and combat rumours and misleading information, in addition to contributing to scientific researches.