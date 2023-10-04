QRCS, KRCS Reach Out To 94,000 People In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) have concluded a project of response to the emergency and health needs of vulnerable people in Afghanistan, under a bilateral agreement to alleviate the suffering of people most affected by conflict in the country. The purpose of the project was to improve the health and living conditions of 93,950 beneficiaries displaced by disasters and conflicts. The $548,000 project was co-funded by QRCS and KRCS and implemented in cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).

As part of component of the project, 112 categories of medicines and medical supplies were provided for 17 primary healthcare centres and mental health hospitals, to serve a population of 77,150 people in 13 provinces: Kabul, Zabul, Lugar, Kandahar, Farah, Nimroz, Herat, Jawzjan, Balkh, Kunduz, Baghlan, Laghman, and Nangarhar.

Food parcels were distributed to 2,400 families in Kunar, Takhar, and Zabul, each containing 46 kg of food staples like flour, rice, vegetable oil, lentils, red beans, sugar, and tea.

Personal hygiene kits were distributed to 2,400 families in Kunar, Takhar, and Zabul, meeting the standards approved by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The project had a significant impact on the target communities, by enhancing the resilience of displaced and affected families, improving their nutrition by providing vital food items, reducing morbidity rates through better hygiene, and backing health facilities to continue providing medical services for patients.