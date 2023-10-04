Thailand’s police arrest teenage boy after conducting deadly shooting in mall

(MENAFN) Officials have verified that a teenage kid opened fire at a posh shopping center in the middle of Thailand's capital, leaving two people dead and numerous others hurt. The suspect is being held in custody.



The teenage assailant brandished a revolver and opened fire on at least seven people during the shooting spree that took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, a sizable commercial complex in the heart of Bangkok. According to officials, the two fatalities were a Chinese woman, 34, and a woman from Myanmar. Two of the five injured people were in critical condition.



The number of fatalities has since been amended from the first reports' three deaths.



Shoppers are seen running from the scene in a social media video when bullets are fired.



The national police commander Torsak Sukvimol revealed that the suspect was a child who claimed that he had "heard voices telling him to shoot people," according to the Bangkok Post. The gunman has not yet been named by the authorities. According to numerous media sources, the attacker is only 14 years old.

