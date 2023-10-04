HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate

Award for customised LEM headquarters in 'The Hive' technology campus

04.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media information



Media information (PDF)

Image The Hive8, LEM headquarters (JPG) Geneva, 4 October 2023 – On 26 September, outstanding real estate projects were awarded the prestigious 'Prix de l'immobilier romand' in Morges (VD). The headquarters of the Swiss electrical sensor manufacturer LEM, customised by HIAG, won 1st place in the category 'Industrial Buildings'. Together with the architects CCHE and Itten+Brechbühl, HIAG realised a headquarters for LEM on the technology campus 'The Hive' in Meyrin, Canton Geneva, that is tailored to their needs. Since the beginning of 2022, this has combined LEM's administration, development, research and production over 7'500 sqm. The corresponding building, 'The Hive8', was awarded first place in the 'Industrial Buildings' category of the 'Prix de l'immobilier romand' by a jury of experts. "We are very pleased with this award and it is a nice confirmation of overall HIAG expertise from planning to realisation and operations of prime mix used industrial buildings. It is also the recognition that industrial sites should be developed with a more sustainable and long-term perspective end user centered and strong focus to all of our tenants, The Hive campus in Meyrin has become a perfect illustration," says Patrick Japhet, Head of Western Switzerland at HIAG. 'Prix de l'immobilier romand' was launched in 2011 by the Swiss business magazine Bilanz and has been organised since 2016 in collaboration with the Western Switzerland section of the Swiss Real Estate Association SVIT. Contact Patrick Japhet

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

