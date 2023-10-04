EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Start of a new era: DIC Asset AG is now Branicks Group AG



Rebranding after 25 years of success

Branicks as a strong brand for continuous profitability in the real estate industry

Branicks as a distinctive brand for the unique 360-degree focus on real estate

Branicks as an attractive brand for talent Branicks as a value proposition for sustainable and reliable earnings and value

Frankfurt am Main, 4 October 2023. DIC Asset AG, ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has been renamed: The specialist in office and logistics real estate presents itself on the market under its name Branicks Group

October 2023. After a unique 25-year success story, the company is starting a new era with the new brand and wants to set an example for stability and profitability in the real estate industry, expressed by the distinctive "B" of Branicks.

"The new Branicks brand is a clear performance promise to our customers and a reminiscence of our employees. Branicks is the self-confident wordplay of the term 'brains' - expressing the unique competence and commitment of our teams - and the term 'bricks', expressing what we create for our clients in terms of real estate values. Finally, the name Branicks also sounds more international, which is a clear sign of our aspirations for our future," says Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks.

The previously differentiated brand messages of its sub-brands, GEG German Estate Group GmbH and DIC Onsite GmbH, will be subsumed under the unified Branicks brand from now on.

New corporate design – iconic use of space and light An entirely new corporate design was developed as part of the renaming process. The“B” of Branicks serves as central symbol of the new brand, which it uses to present itself with confidence toward the outside. The open construction of translucent flow surfaces is reminiscent of a three-dimensional projection of spheres and building envelopes. At the same time, the figurative mark signifies transparency, openness and creativity. The light theme, being one of the key design elements in architecture, serves as guiding brand element. Another characteristic aspect of the new design is a distinct colour spectrum. Today, the new brand identity will be presented to a peer-to-peer audience at the real estate fair Expo Real in Munich for the first time.

About Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset

AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen

AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR

14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

