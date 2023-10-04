EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Strong demand for new electrolyser AEM Flex 120

04.10.2023

Enapter AG: Strong demand for new electrolyser AEM Flex 120

Only a few days after official product launch, already 25 orders from Europe, Asia and Africa Order backlog rises to around 27 million euros Berlin, 04 October 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) reports very high demand for its new AEM Flex 120 electrolyser just a few days after the product launch. Shortly after the official launch of the AEM Flex 120 at the end of September 2023, the company has already received orders for a total of 25 units from Europe, Asia and Africa. The volume of the orders amounts to approximately 7 million euros. The Enapter Group's total backlog of orders at the end of the third quarter of 2023 thus amounts to around EUR 27 million. With the new product, Enapter considers itself well positioned and is striving to achieve positive EBITDA in the medium term from the financial year 2025. Enapter's new product joins its existing EL 4.0 and megawatt-class electrolyser: AEM Multicore. Part of Enapter's strategy still remains to enter into collaborations with strategic partners. To this end, the company had concluded an agreement on a development cooperation combined with an equity investment with partner Johnson Matthey in 2022. As reported, talks are also currently underway with the Chinese Wolong Group. Enapter continues to be in discussions with potential partners in various other countries about strategic partnerships, which may include joint projects, joint ventures to license Enapter's technology, and strategic minority investments in Enapter AG. These collaborations are intended to combine Enapter's technology with the local expertise of strong partners.

About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used by more than 340 companies in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group has its headquarters in Germany and an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

