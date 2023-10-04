(MENAFN- KNN India) Centre To Fund Rs 200 Cr MSME Training Centre In Goa

Panaji, Oct 4 (KNN)

The central government is looking to set up a training centre for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Goa which will cost Rs 200 crore, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.

Speaking at NITI Aayog's workshop on women-led development, he said Goa, which has a population of 15.7 lakh, is home to nearly 400 registered startups.







“The Central government is planning to establish a training centre in the state at the cost of Rs 200 crore to support the MSMEs in Goa,” he said.

The CM further said,“Our goal is to enhance Goa's economic stability, generate employment, foster industrial development, contribute to the country's GDP growth, and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He highlighted the indispensable role women play in fostering inclusivity and driving positive change in the nation.

“They (women) are excelling in every field be it education, agriculture, space, technology and multiple other sectors,” he said.

It is clear that sustained support and schematic interventions aimed at women's empowerment can uplift India's economic, social, educational, and political status, he said.

“We have more than 15.7 million women-owned enterprises and women are successfully driving the entrepreneurial ecosystem across all strata of society,” Sawant said.

