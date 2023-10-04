(MENAFN- KNN India) India To Export 22% Of Assembled Phones in 2023 From Total Production: Report

New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) India is likely to export about 22% of its total assembled mobile phones in 2023 as the second-largest manufacturing hub for mobile phones, as per Counterpoint Research.



“India is now the second-biggest manufacturing hub for mobile phones due to heavy investment from OEMs, ODMs, and companies dealing in components and parts. India is expected to export about 22% of its total assembled mobile phones in 2023. However, China's manufacturing and supply chain will still maintain its essential role in the longer run,” said Senior Research Analyst Ivan Lam in a report released Tuesday.









As per the research firm, smartphone shipments from Original Design Manufacturers/Independent Design Houses (ODMs/IDHs) declined 6% year-over-year in H1 2023.

Senior Research Analyst Shenghao Bai said,“The year-over-year decline in ODM/IDH companies' H1 2023 shipments was driven by Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Group's weak performance. However, Vivo, Honor and Transsion Group's rise offset part of the decline.”

Huaqin, Longcheer and Wingtech continued to dominate the competitive landscape of the global smartphone ODM/IDH industry in H1 2023. The companies, also known as the 'Big 3,' accounted for 76% of the global ODM/IDH smartphone market in the first half of 2023.

Lam said the 'big 3' companies witnessed declines in the six months ending June 2023. He noted that Huaqin experienced a relatively smaller decrease and took the leading position. Longcheer's shipments were impacted by Xiaomi's performance but eased by the soaring orders from Vivo.

“Wingtech saw similar declines as Longcheer but still received modest orders from Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo Group,” he added.

Bai, in turn, for tier-2 ODMs, said that Tinno's shipments continued to grow steadily due to its loyal client base of major carriers and“local kings”.



“Transsion Group's good performance has been bringing a concrete boost to MobiWire and Innovatech, which have collaborated with the group for years. Their product offerings and supply chains are giving the group cost and quality advantages in its major target markets,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)