BJP's Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi And Gaurav Bhatia Among Top Names In E4m Party Spokesperson Ranking 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India The second edition of e4m Party Spokesperson's 50, which ranks the top political party spokespersons in the country, was held at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday 1st Oct 2023.





From Right: Shazia Ilmi, Charu Pragya, Dr Annurag Batra, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Gaurav Bhatia, Anurag Bhadouria, Anil Antony and Sunil Kumar





BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sr Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, Dr. Sambit Patra, Congress spokespersons Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh featured among the top 10.





In a vibrant democracy like India, political spokespersons play a pivotal role in shaping public perception, influencing policy debates, and driving the narrative for their respective parties.







In the second edition of this prestigious list five spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Congress and two from AAP featured among the top ten.





e4m Party Spokesperson's 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication, evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political representation.





The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased approach. It considers various parameters such as communication style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements, media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives





“Today we celebrate the power of eloquence and the art of political representation. These spokespersons are not just voices; they are architects of national narratives, shaping our understanding of democracy. Their words echo in the corridors of power, influencing policies and public opinions. The e4m Party Spokesperson's 50 is not just a list; it's a tribute to those who wield words with impact, and tonight, we honor their exceptional contribution to our vibrant democracy," Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media Group .