Hapoel Tel Aviv Smashes Olimpija Ljubljana In The Eurocup Basketball Opener

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli team Hapoel Tel Aviv triumphed over Slovenia's KK Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana 100-73 at home during the first round of the EuroCup's Group A on Tuesday night.

In front of 3,000 fans at Shlomo Arena in Tel Aviv, Xavier Munford propelled Hapoel to a 28-21 lead at the end of the first quarter and 48-36 at halftime, with Idan Zalmanson collecting rebounds and J'Covan Brown adding points.

Hapoel's Jaylen Hoard and Tomer Ginat took charge in the third quarter, which ended 71-55, extending their lead further in the final quarter.

Munford topped Hapoel's scoring chart with 21 points, while Hoard and Ginat each contributed 18 points and eight rebounds. Justin Cobbs led Olimpija's scorers with 15 points.

Hapoel is set to face Lithuania's BC Wolves Vilnius in Tel Aviv next, while Olimpija will host Joventut Badalona, with both games scheduled for October 11. ■

