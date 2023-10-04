Neymar notches first goal with Al-Hilal in Saudi Club’s Champions League

(MENAFN) In an AFC Champions League match held in Tehran, Brazilian football star Neymar notched his first goal, contributing to Al-Hilal's convincing 3-0 away victory over Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran.



The opening goal was scored by Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 18th minute at Azadi Stadium. Neymar, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, secured his first goal for Al-Hilal in the 58th minute with a left-footed finish, ending his five-match goal drought. Towards the end of the match, Saleh Al-Shehri, who came on as a substitute, added the third goal.



The match saw both teams reduced to 10 players, with Saudi captain Salman Al-Faraj and Nassaji Mazandaran's Amir Houshmand receiving red cards for violent conduct in the 38th minute.



Al-Hilal, the record holders of the Asian Champions League, now lead Group D with four points from two matches. Uzbekistan's Navbahor is in second place, also with four points.



Nassaji Mazandaran holds three points, while India's Mumbai City is at the bottom of the group after losing both of their matches.

