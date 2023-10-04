Moro Hub Successfully Concludes Its Second Edition of Digital Transformation Summit

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 3October 2023:Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), successfully concluded the second edition of its Digital Transformation Summit. Held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, the summit brought together industry leaders, technology experts, and forward-thinking professionals to explore the future of digital transformation.

“At Moro Hub, we believe in the power of partnerships, and the second edition of Moro Digital Transformation Summit is a reflection of these robust collaborations. While the Summit delved into various critical aspects of technology solutions, a standout lesson from this event focused on the imperative for enterprises to transition towards advanced solutions to enhance their operations. With the valuable insights shared on a range of compelling topics, we are confident that businesses will effortlessly be able to make a shift to digitization, to enhance their operations,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The event, supported by business partners - Dell Technologies, Huawei, Red Hat, Cisco, SAP, BMC Software and Kofax, exceeded all expectations with the attendance of over 200 Chiefs, Directors, and Heads of Technology, Cloud, and Digital Transformation. With distinguished speakers and a showcase of innovative solutions from sponsors and exhibitors spanning diverse industries, the summit provided a dynamic platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing.

The summit's agenda was meticulously designed to address critical issues and opportunities in the digital transformation landscape, covering topics such as accelerating digital innovation, leveraging Generative AI and Automation, enabling Smart Urban Ecosystems, achieving Cloud Transformation, enhancing cybersecurity amidst growing threats, and fostering Data Excellence.

Participants had the unique opportunity to not only explore cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI and learn how to leverage them for digital innovation, but also gain insights into sustainability journeys of leading organizations, facilitating the adoption of sustainable digital agendas. In addition, they exchanged valuable opinions and professional perspectives with industry peers and experts, as well as discovered sustainable strategies for harnessing cloud technologies and advancing digital-first initiatives.

The second Moro Hub Digital Transformation Summit stood as evidence of the shared dedication of both organizations and individuals to craft a future characterized by digital advancement backed by sustainability. This event marked a significant milestone in Moro Hub’s ongoing journey toward a digital future that holds great promise for businesses and societies alike.





