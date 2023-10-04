Moscow announces the railway transport improvement in 11 regions

(MENAFN- mosmetro) According to the Moscow Department of Transport,the railway transport will become more comfortable and accessible for residents of the 11 regions of Russia due to the developmentof the Central Transport Hub (CTH)¬– one of the largest and most important transport hubs, that islocated in the Central Russia.



CTH unites the regions with a population of 31 million people. As a part of the development program, Moscow has already opened four MCD lines. The MCD-5 will also be launched in Moscow in the future.



The improvement of the CTHwill significantly reduce train intervals to the regional centers and will create new routes, which will run to the nearby regional centers: Kaluga, Tver, Tula, Ryazan, Yaroslavl and others. It will also reduce train interval from 2 to 6 times and the train waiting time in the CTH regions will be reduced by 6 times.



The development of the CTH will become an impulse for economic growth both in the capital and other regions. New fast and comfortable transport will increase the residents' mobility, facilitate the construction of new residential housing, the growth of business activity, and the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses. New jobs will be created both in the capital and across the country. As a part of this project, four MCD lines have already been launched in the capital region on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, – noted Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.





MENAFN04102023007082015220ID1107185973