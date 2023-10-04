(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to BitcoinCasinos.com, the Bitcoin network has recently witnessed a significant drop. Over the course of just two weeks, the number of new addresses created on the Bitcoin network has plummeted by a staggering 37%.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, commented on the data, saying, “The decline in the creation of new addresses raises several questions about the health and growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The active addresses are around cyclical lows of 411,000. These addresses are a key metric indicating the level of participation and engagement within the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

The full story and statistics can be found here: Number Of New Addresses On BTC Network Plunge By 37% In Just 2 Weeks





