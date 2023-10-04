Ezeelum Launches Smart RGBWW Downlight In Zigbee And Matter Versions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart RGBWW Downlight Customizable Color and Dimming

Zigbee protocols, ensuring unparalleled stability and reliability. No Noise ,No Flicker and High Brightness

Deep Anti-glare & Low Voltage Fixture

SHENZHEN, 中国, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EzeeLum is gearing up to launch two lighting products. The Zigbee version of the Smart RGBWW Downlight will be available on September 30th, followed by the Matter version on October 30th. This expansion of the EzeeLum product family will offer consumers a new lighting option.EzeeLum Smart RGBWW DownlightThis smart 6-inch recessed light is compatible with both Zigbee and Matter hubs. It allows users to dim their lights from 1% to 100%, change the color temperature from 2700K to 6500K, and offers five color options RGBWW, warm, white, and RGB. This extensive color range offers a selection of 16 million colors that can be tailored to meet various lighting. Additionally, it can be controlled via voice commands, programmed with schedules, remotely controlled, and synchronized with music.EzeeLum Two Versions of Smart HubsEzeeLum offers two hub versions to complement the Smart RGBWW Downlight. When connected to the EzeeLum Zigbee Hub, it functions as the Zigbee Smart RGBWW Downlight. When paired with the EzeeLum Matter Hub, it becomes the Matter Smart RGBWW Downlight.**Pricing and Availability**The EzeeLum Smart RGBWW Downlight will illuminate homes starting on September 30, 2023, with a price of just $149.99 in the United States. It will be available for purchase through ezeelum and Amazon.The EzeeLum Zigbee Hub will launch on September 30, 2023, at a price of $49.99 , and will be conveniently available for purchase on ezeelum and Amazon.The EzeeLum Matter Hub will be available on October 30, 2023, priced at $69.99 , and can be easily found on ezeelum and Amazon.**About EzeeLum**EzeeLum is dedicated to transforming the way you experience lighting in your home. Our innovative solutions are designed to bring beauty, convenience, and intelligence to every corner of your living space. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in lighting technology, making your home not just brighter but smarter. Discover a world of possibilities with EzeeLum.

