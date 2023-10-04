Sikkim: Cloudburst Causes Flood-Like Situation In Singtam, 30 Soldiers Missing

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday took stock of the situation as a flood-like situation arose after a cloud burst in Singtam Indian army also informed that 23 soldiers were missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a valley in northeast Sikkim state, as per AFP reports.
\"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush,\" the army said in a statement.“This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway,” the statement added.
Also Read: Live updates on Sikkim floods“Several properties have been damaged. I request all institutions to support Sikkim. I took stock of the situation in the morning and will do it again,” said BJP state president Dr Thapa.
