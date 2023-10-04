Chennai Airport: Several Flights Disrupted Due To Server Outage Over 1,500 Passengers Affected

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

