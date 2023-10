Asian Games 2023: Archers Take India Past Its Largest-Ever Medal Count

Previously, India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta and Palembang. The addition of bronze medals by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in the 35km race walk mixed team event allowed India to reach the same medal count in China before the archery event took place.

Furthermore, India's success in compound archery has enabled them to equal their highest number of gold medals at a single edition of the games, totalling 16 gold medals.

Meet India's Medal Winners