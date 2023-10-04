Asian Games 2023: India Vs South Korea Men's Hockey Semi-Final; Live Streaming, Venue Details And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian men's hockey team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, faces a formidable challenge in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. They will compete against the four-time champions, South Korea, in the first semifinal on Wednesday. India dominated the pool stage, finishing as the top team with five wins in all their five Pool A matches, earning 15 points, and maintaining an unbeaten streak in the tournament. Harmanpreet emphasized the team's cautious approach, ensuring they do not underestimate any opponent and enter the match against Korea with a positive mindset.

When is the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to take place?

The India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be held on October 4.

What time will the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs. South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 be held?

The India vs. South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be hosted at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Where can viewers access the live streaming of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

The live streaming of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be accessible on the SonyLIV app and website within India.

Where can viewers watch the live telecast of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

The live telecast of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

