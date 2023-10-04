IT Raids In Bengaluru Since Early Morning, Tax Sleuths At 15 Locations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major operation, over 15 locations across Bengaluru, including Vijayanagar, BTM, Hulimavu, Sadashivnagar, and Sanky Tank, were simultaneously raided by a team of more than 15 IT officials. The raids, conducted by IT officials from Chennai and Delhi, target private companies, their owners, and gold traders suspected of tax evasion.

One of the raids took place at the residence of Naveen Kumar in Shantinagar, who is alleged to be involved in tax evasion through his various businesses in Bengaluru, including a chicken farm in Ramanagar and an office in Shantinagar.

This marks the second time Naveen's house has been raided by the IT department. The operation involved eight IT officials and CAR police, with a focus on Naveen's 100×200 luxurious bungalow in Shantinagar.

Dr Sandhya Patil, a dentist in Prashanta Nagar, also faced an IT raid on her residence. She was later taken to her clinic in Vijayanagar by the IT team.

Additionally, Gajaraja Jewellers on Palace Road was subjected to an IT raid, with officials arriving in two Innova cars to inspect the premises, including vehicles with license plates KA 01 AC 0734 and KA 41 B 5897.

Another target was the residence of Ganesh Jewellery in Sadashivanagar, where approximately 15 individuals arrived in two Innova cars to scrutinize the records.