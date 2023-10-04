Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's Performance Record Since Tokyo Olympics Gold; A Comprehensive Overview

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming final of the men's javelin throw at the Hangzhou Olympic Sport Centre Stadium, world and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to compete. This event marks his attempt to defend his Asian Games title, having previously secured gold in 2018. Neeraj Chopra's achievements on the global stage have seen remarkable growth since his victory in Jakarta and Palembang five years ago. He clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, claimed the diamond league crown in 2022, and added the World Championships title to his list of accolades in 2023. As he embarks on another journey to replicate his success, let's delve into his performance record at international events following his momentous win in Tokyo.

Year 2022:

Paavo Nurmi Games, Turkey:

Position: 2nd

Best Throw: 89.30 meters

Kuorte Games:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 86.69 meters

Stockholm Diamond League:

Position: 2nd

Best Throw: 89.94 meters

Consistent performance with throws above 84 meters.

World Championships, Eugene (Q):

Qualifying event with a throw of 88.39 meters.

World Championships, Eugene:

Position: 2nd

Throws consistently in the 80+ meters range.

Lausanne Diamond League:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 89.08 meters

Solid performance with throws above 80 meters.

Diamond League Final, Zurich:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 88.44 meters

Consistent throws above 80 meters.

Year 2023:

Diamond League, Doha:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 88.67 meters

Solid performance with throws consistently in the mid-80s meters range.

Diamond League, Lausanne:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 87.66 metersConsistent performance with throws above 80 meters.

World Championships, Budapest (Q):

Qualifying event with a throw of 88.77 meters.

World Championships, Budapest:

Position: 1st

Best Throw: 88.17 meters

Consistent throws in the 80+ meters range.

Diamond League, Zurich:

Position: 2nd

Best Throw: 85.71 meters

Varied performance with some throws in the 80s meters range.

Diamond League Final, Eugene:

Position: 2nd

Best Throw: 83.80 meters

Varied performance with some throws in the 80s meters range.