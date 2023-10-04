RJD Leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Granted Bail In Land-For-Jobs Scam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Yadav, along with his wife, Rabri Devi, and their son, Tejashwi Yadav, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. This bail pertains to their involvement in an alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The case revolves around purported appointments made in the Indian Railways in exchange for the transfer of land to Lalu Prasad's family during his tenure as the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Responding to the bail order, Tejashwi Yadav said, "This was a legal thing, we appeared before the court (today). We have been granted bail by the court."

The accused, including Lalu Yadav and others, had appeared before the CBI special court in response to the summons issued against them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh charge sheet on July 3, alleging "irregular/ illegal appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railways, violating the norms, guidelines, and procedure of railways."

It's noteworthy that the July 3rd charge sheet was the second in this case. The first charge sheet did not include Tejashwi Yadav as an accused. Alongside the three family members, the central probe agency has named 14 individuals and entities in the charge sheet. This case was registered in May 2022.

The Special CBI judge, Justice Geetanjali Goel, issued summons to Lalu and others following the CBI's recent confirmation that it had obtained the requisite sanction from competent authorities to prosecute Prasad. In issuing the summons, the court observed that the evidence "prima facie" indicated various offenses, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.