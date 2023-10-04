Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Remain Unchanged; Rs 1880 Fell In One Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Despite economic fluctuations, Kerala's demand for gold remains resilient, driven by its cultural significance in weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies.

Gold prices in the state remain unchanged today (Oct 4). Gold prices have been on a sharp decline for the past week. In the state, gold fell by Rs 1880 in a week. Today the market price of one sovereign (pavan) gold is Rs 42080. With the international gold price at $1819, the rupee exchange rate is at 83.20. This is the biggest drop since March 9.

The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5260 and the price of one gram of 18 carat gold is Rs 4348. There is no change in the price of silver. Rs 4 was decreased in the last one week. The market price is Rs.74. Hallmark silver price also remains unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.

Last 10 days' gold price at a glance:







September 23- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 80; Market price- Rs 43,960

September 24- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price -Rs 43,960

September 25- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price- Rs 43,960

September 26- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160; The market price is Rs 43,800.

September 27-

One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 200. Market price- Rs 43,600

September 28- One pavan of gold fell by Rs 480. The market price - Rs 43,120

September 29-

A sovereign of gold fell by Rs.200. The market price is Rs 42,920.

September 30- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price- Rs 42,680.

October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.



October 3 - A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.



October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.

