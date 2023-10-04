Apple To Release Ios 17.0.3 Update To Fix Iphone 15 Pro Overheating Issue: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple officially confirmed this issue and disclosed that the iPhone 15 Pro models are suffering overheating owing to particular faults in iOS 17. This comes after several iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max customers reported overheating difficulties. A software update with a patch for a fault that was causing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to overheat was also promised by the business.

According to media reports, Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3. It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week.

The report added that while the business did not offer any particular information regarding the fault that it found, it anticipated that the scheduled software update will not have a negative impact on the A17 Pro chip's performance.

It appears that the overheating problems are not the consequence of hardware flaws because Apple has said that the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro is not to fault. The same bug fix should eventually be included in iOS 17.1, which is currently in beta and is expected to be released in late October.

Recently, in an official statement, Apple said:“We have identified a few conditions that can cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected."

"We have also discovered a bug in iOS 17 that is affecting some users and will be fixed in a software update," continued Apple. Another problem is that certain third-party programmes have received recent upgrades that are overtaxing the machine. On fixes that are currently being rolled out, we collaborate with the creators of these apps.

The business stated that "some apps, including Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber, are "overloading" the CPU, which is resulting in the phones running warmer than usual."