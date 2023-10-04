7 Ways To Battle To Anxiety Disorder


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To battle anxiety disorder, seek professional help, consider therapy or medication, practice mindfulness, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy diet, make lifestyle changes, and prioritize self-care



Consult a mental health professional, counselor, or psychiatrist. They can provide a proper diagnosis and recommend appropriate treatments, which may include therapy, medication



CBT is a widely used and effective therapy for anxiety disorders. It helps you identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors that contribute to anxiety



Medication may be prescribed by a psychiatrist to help manage anxiety symptoms.
These should be used under the guidance of a medical professional



Mindfulness practices and meditation can help you stay grounded in the present moment and reduce anxiety. Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) programs help



Regular physical activity can reduce anxiety by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood elevators. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week



Caffeine and alcohol, can exacerbate anxiety. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, can have a positive impact on your mental health



Make lifestyle adjustments to reduce stress. This can include setting boundaries at work, practicing time management, getting adequate sleep, and engaging in hobbies or activities

