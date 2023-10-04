Is Priyanka Chopra's Stardom The Reason For Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Divorce? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) American singer and songwriter

Joe Jonas has been making headlines ever since the news of his divorce from Sophie Turner came to light. Several rumors about their divorce are circulating on social media and according to sources, Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be the reason for the contentious divorce.

Shocking right? Although the 'Desi Giel' has nothing to do with it directly, it is said that it's Priyanka's stardom that made Sophie feel underconfident about herself.



Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and despite their 10-year age gap, the couple are happy. But seems like there is some kind of success race in the Jonas family. It is believed that Sophie Turner was under a lot of pressure when the Jonas family made comparisons between her and Priyanka Chopra. Nick is the younger brother of Joe Jonas and the couple is more successful in their respective occupations.



It is said that the Jonas family wished for Turner and Joe to be like them. However, the actor believed she was just 27 years old.



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2018.

Although Turner and Chopra have been seen together several times at concerts and galas, it does not seem the two have any issues with each other.



In a joint statement, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce on social media in early September.



Sophie has also petitioned the court for the custody of their daughters Willa and Delphine.

