Who Is Vikas Oberoi? Meet Gayatri Joshi’S Businessman Husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were involved in an accident in Italy, and the video of the luxury car crash has gone viral on social media.

Meet Gayatri Joshi's businessman husband

Actress Gayatri Joshi, who appeared in 'Swadesh' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in a car accident in Italy.

The actress was in the car with her husband Vikas Oberoi when the accident occurred.



Vikas Oberoi is a property magnate and billionaire who owns the Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty.

The firm is well-known for producing opulent and high-end suburban condos and apartments.

Vikas also owns the opulent Westin Hotel in Mumbai and plans to open the city's first Ritz Carlton hotel soon.