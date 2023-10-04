Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Untitled Film Gets New Release Date, Avoids Clash With 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans who have long waited to see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together on screen have to wait a little more. The makers of the upcoming untitled romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon revealed the film's new release date on Tuesday. Maddock Films took to Instagram to share the poster for the film and stated that the film will now be released on February 09, 2024.

The release date of the film has been changed a couple of times. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released in October, then it was pushed to December 07 and now finally it is said to be released next year.

The poster

Sharing the film's poster, the production house wrote, "Mark your calendars - Valentine Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Written & directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. A Maddock Films production."



Reason for the film's postpone

Following the announcements of Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' release dates, the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's next have postponed the film's release. Dinesh Vijan's film was originally scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023. To avoid more box office clashes, Shahid and Kriti's sci-fi romantic drama will now be released in 2024.

About the film

In the film, Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with Kriti Sanon who is a robot. Veteran actor Dharmendra will also be part of the project and will play Shahid's grandfather. Dimple Kapadia will also have a big role.

