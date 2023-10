Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Pluto

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and their varying distances from Pluto, spanning from about 3.2 billion kilometers for Mars to around 5.2 billion kilometers for Mercury

Mercury is about 5.2 billion kilometers away from Pluto, it is the planet that is farthest away from it

Venus is approximately 4.9 billion kilometers from Pluto, the dwarf planet

Earth's minimum distance to Pluto is around 4.4 billion kilometers

Mars is roughly 3.2 billion kilometers distant from Pluto

Jupiter's minimum separation from Pluto is about 718 million kilometers

Saturn is at a minimum distance of approximately 1.33 billion kilometers from Pluto

Uranus is roughly 2.72 billion kilometers away from Pluto

Neptune's minimum distance to Pluto is approximately 4.26 billion kilometers