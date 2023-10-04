Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora; Other Guests Attend Screening [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Exciting Night at the 'Thank You For Coming' Screening: Bollywood actors

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey join the Star-Studded Event along with others! The Indian hindi film, directed by Karan Boolani, features a talented cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, and popular Instagram influencers Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

The glitzy screening event for "Thank You For Coming" lit up Mumbai on a Tuesday evening.

Comedy Extravaganza! "Thank You For Coming" featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role is all set to hit the theaters this weekend.

Alongside Bhumi , this highly-anticipated project boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and more in supporting roles.

Directed by none other than Anil Kapoor's son-in-law, Karan Boolani, 'Thank You For Coming promises a laugh riot.

The film's screening was graced by veteran actor Jeetendra.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor made a striking appearance at the "Thank You For Coming" screening. He donned a stylish light brown jacket over a crisp white T-shirt and struck a pose for the cameras, adding to the glamour of the event.

At the "Thank You For Coming" screening, Rajkumar Rao and his wife, Patralekha, were captured in a charming moment, posing for a photograph. Rajkumar Rao looked stylish in a denim jacket paired with denim jeans and a white T-shirt, while Patralekha exuded elegance in a white coat and beige trousers.

Vaani Kapoor elegantly captured in a stunning cream-colored dress, striking a pose for a photograph at 'Thankyou For Coming Screening'

Ankush Bahuguna, the Instagram influencer, graced the "Thank You For Coming" screening in impeccable style, donning a sharp grey suit.



Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor were spotted together at the "Thank You For Coming" screening.

The movie star Shehnaaz looked radiant in a shimmering red dress, sharing the limelight with the Punjabi music sensation Guru Randhawa during the promotional event for "Thank You For Coming."

