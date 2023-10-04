Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Launched; Check Specifications, Colours & Price

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the newest devices in its "Fan Edition" line of products. These tablets include 10 and 12 LCD panels with 90Hz refresh rates and an IP68 classification for dust and water protection (the standard Galaxy Tab S9 series has Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens).

The affordable Galaxy Buds FE truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset, which includes capabilities like active noise cancellation (ANC) seen on the company's more costly devices, was also introduced by Samsung. Together with the brand-new S23 FE, the new Fan Edition gadgets were introduced.



The recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are powered by One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13. The WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD screens of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are 10.9 inches and 12.4 inches, respectively. According to Samsung, both panels feature a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are powered by an Exynos 1380 processor. The Plus variant has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whilst the former is only available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A MicroSD card slot on both variants allows for the expansion of storage (up to 1TB).

Both tablets have an 8-megapixel rear camera configuration for images and movies; the Plus model also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus and a 12-megapixel front camera for video calls. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection for wired data transfers are among the connectivity possibilities. The 8,000mAh and 10,000mAh batteries of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ allow 45W charging.

The base edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE costs EUR 529 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Starting at EUR 699, the bigger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ variant comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both tablets are also offered in cellular versions that support 5G networks. The tablets are available in the colours Grey, Lavender, Mint, and Silver.

