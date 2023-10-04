Celebrate creatures big and small at The Green Planet this World Animal Day

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 October 2023: There’s only one place to be this World Animal Day on 4th October 2023 – The Green Planet, the Middle East’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest.

Home to over 3,000 plants and animals as well as the largest indoor man-made and life-sustaining tree, the rainforest is on a mission to celebrate and protect these incredible animals, fostering a deep appreciation for the diverse wonders of our natural world and the role we play in protecting them.

In line with this year’s World Animal Day theme: ‘big or small: we love them all’, The Green Planet invites nature enthusiasts to discover its incredible animal inhabitants, big and small.

Meet the Echidnas - unique creatures that lay eggs like birds or reptiles. Despite their small size, echidnas play a vital role in nature's balance. They have a knack for finding their favourite foods – termites, ants, earthworms, beetles, and moth larvae. When harsh weather strikes, they use their clever instincts to seek refuge underground, under plants, or in hollow logs.

Thatcher, a Tamandua Anteater, is another fascinating resident at The Green Planet. Closely related to sloths, Tamandua Anteaters, are solitary mammals who are very curious, adorable and lazy! Keep your eyes peeled for the anteater in the Canopy level of the rainforest.

Moving on to the Cotton-Top Tamarin Twins – a ‘New World’ species of monkey, who made their way across the ocean some 30 million years ago. The group are part of The Green Planet’s conservation breeding program aimed at ensuring genetic diversity within their species, as only a tiny fraction of their original habitat remains with less than 2,000 mature individuals left in their home range of Colombia.

Lonely Loris is another remarkable resident at The Green Planet, a rare and endangered primate. Discovered abandoned and now lovingly cared for at The Green Planet, the Loris plays an essential role in The Green Planet’s conservation efforts. Guests can spot Lonely, Amal and their two offspring in the Creatures of the Night exhibit.

And then there's Goldie, the Blue and Gold Macaw. Commonly found in rainforests in Central America and northern South America, macaws are herbivores and use their beaks like a ‘third foot’ to help them climb. They are known for their powerful beaks that are adapted for cracking open tough nuts, making them essential to rainforest ecosystems.

Roxy and Kendrick, the Ring-Tailed Lemurs from Madagascar, bring a lively spirit to The Green Planet. These social creatures enjoy the company of sloths and Victorian Crown Pigeons, and can often be found roaming the indoor rainforest, seeking the perfect spot to sunbathe. As Madagascar's native lemurs face threats due to deforestation, illegal pet trade and poaching, they are an integral part of the rainforest’s conservation education programme.

A recent addition to the lemur family, The Green Planet’s first black-and-white lemurs are known for their striking black and white fur patterns, white ruffs around their necks and bright yellow eyes. These agile creatures are often seen hanging from their feet to reach ripe fruit, seeds, leaves and nectar, playing a crucial role in pollinating the rainforest.

Last but certainly not least, meet Lemon, the sloth. This two-toed sloth is known for her slow behaviour, sleeping for up to 15-20 hours each day and being most active at night. At The Green Planet, Lemon munches on leaves and flowers, with additional fruits and veggies provided by the rainforest’s biologists or guests during educational sloth interactions.

Let this World Animal Day be a reminder that every creature, no matter its size, is a vital part of our planet's intricate web of life. So, mark your calendars for on 4th October 2023, step into The Green Planet and celebrate the world's incredible biodiversity and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting it for generations to come.

