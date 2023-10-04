American Rare Earths Announces Drilling Is About To Resume At Halleck Creek

Mel Sanderson, President of North America at American Rare Earths, recently spoke with Steve Darling from Proactive about the company's exciting developments.

American Rare Earths has announced the resumption of drilling at Halleck Creek, with drilling set to commence in mid-September. Sanderson provided details about the drilling program, which includes eight core holes totaling approximately 865 meters and 15 reverse circulation holes spanning about 1,500 meters.

The primary objective of this drilling campaign is to upgrade the JORC resource estimates for the Halleck Creek project. One of the key highlights of the program is that it will test mineralization to depths exceeding 300 meters, which is more than double the current estimated depths.

Additionally, Sanderson emphasized that only 25% of the deposit has been drilled to date, indicating significant exploration potential. The company is also actively pursuing exploration activities in the surrounding claims and plans to conduct further drilling once additional permits are secured.

This drilling program represents an important step forward for American Rare Earths as it seeks to expand its understanding of the Halleck Creek project and unlock its full potential. The resumption of drilling signifies the company's commitment to advancing its rare earths projects and contributing to the growing demand for these critical minerals.

