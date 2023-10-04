Aruma Resources Kicks Off Next Phase Of Salmon Gums Drilling

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) MD Glenn Grayson tells Proactive the company has started a targeted diamond drilling program at the Salmon Gums Gold Project, designed to follow up and extend last year's bonanza-grade gold intercepts as high as 224 g/t. Salmon Gums, in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, is a high-grade gold exploration project 30 kilometres south and along strike, and in the same stratigraphy, of Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)'s high-grade Scotia Gold Project. Aruma is exploring its potential to host high-grade Norseman-style gold mineralisation.

Aruma is focused on the exploration and development of a portfolio of prospective gold, lithium and REE projects, strategically located in major, active mineralised belts in Western Australia. Its core assets include the Mt Deans Lithium Project in the lithium corridor of south-eastern WA, the Salmon Gums Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields and the multi-commodity Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region.

