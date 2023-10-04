Battle Against Inflation Enters Pivotal Week - Optionsdesk

OptionsDesk trader Alex Mitchell speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive ahead of a big week in the world's financial markets. Markets around the world are awaitingConsumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday, a key European Central Bank interest rate decision on Thursday and some fresh Chinese industrial output data to round off the week on Friday. All three announcements will affect the battle against inflation currently taking place in many of the world's major economies.

Mitchell points out that inflation remains a crucial factor influencing the performance of the world's equity markets and suggests that theCPI data is likely to be the single biggest determinant of how this week goes. He also flags the potential foon London-listed miners and energy companies if China's PMI reading turns out to be a positive one. Overall, Mitchell anticipates an eventful week with plenty of opportunities for options traders to get ahead of the market.

