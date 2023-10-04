Bestgrowthstocks.Com Issues An Extensive Comprehensive Analysis On Aemetis Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 12th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued an extensive analysis on Aemetis, Inc., a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) recently announced their Q2 earnings and the early completion of the expansion of their India biodiesel plant one year ahead of schedule.

Recently, the energy sector has taken center stage. Best Growth Stocks full report breaks through the noise and offers a full comprehensive and easy-to-understand analysis. Access this full report: Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit Investor Relations

About Best Growth Stocks

Best Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. Not to be construed as financial advice. Consult with a licensed financial advisor prior to any financial decisions.

