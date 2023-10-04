Biovie Chief Social Impact Officer Sees Major Need For Alzheimer’S Support And Research

BioVie chief social impact officer Sarah Hoit joined Steve Darling from Proactive to talk about the growing need for support for individuals suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and their caregivers, including family members.

Hoit emphasized that while research into Alzheimer's treatments and cures is ongoing, it remains a significant challenge. The quest for effective treatments and potential cures is a critical aspect of addressing the Alzheimer's crisis.

Hoit addressed how BioVie is helping on the clinical side with a very unique and different approach. Additionally, she shed light on the rising costs associated with Alzheimer's care, which have significant financial implications for both healthcare systems and families.

The financial burden of Alzheimer's care often falls on families, and the cost of care can be substantial. Moreover, the interview highlights the importance of brain health throughout one's life, not just in seniors, and the role of epigenetics in controlling around 70% of health outcomes.

Hoit also introduced Social Impact Partners, a global brain health initiative, and encourages collaboration between the private sector, nonprofits, and governments to combat the dementia crisis.

Overall, the discussion underscored the urgent need for ongoing research, treatment development, and support systems for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease.

