CCDAS, London’S Flagship Institutional Digital Asset Summit, Returns To London October 2-3

The leading institutional summit for digital assets, CCDAS, will make its return to London on October 2-3. This two-day event, which features an exclusive VIP evening on October 2, followed by the summit on October 3, brings together influential decision-makers from the traditional finance and cryptocurrency sectors to foster the understanding and adoption of digital assets.

Hosted by CCData at London's iconic Old Billingsgate venue, CCDAS offers an attractive platform to connect with industry leaders and key finance decision makers at the forefront of the digital asset revolution.

“Approaching its fourth year, CCDAS has cemented itself as London's flagship institutional summit for digital assets,” remarked Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData.“This year, we're expanding the conversation in London, inviting a wider array of industry leaders - from regulators and market-makers to DeFi experts, venture capitalists, banks and more -who are dedicated to bridging the gap between the traditional and digital finance sector.”

Industry leaders will be joining CCDAS to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the digital asset sector. Helen Boyd, Head of Capital Markets at the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will lead a talk on the future of digital asset regulation. Industry giants, such as Nasdaq and J.P. Morgan, will also discuss how they are redefining the digital asset landscape, alongside other industry leaders such as LMAX Digital, Google Cloud, Bitstamp, and more.

Aside from networking opportunities, CCDAS attendees and delegates will be the focal point of media attention from mainstream financial media outlets, offering firsthand access to exclusive event coverage and invaluable content.

