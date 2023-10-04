Cleantech Lithium CEO Says "Everything Coming Together" After Contract Submission

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQB:CTLHF) CEO Aldo Boitano speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the Chile-focused sustainable lithium projects developer announced it has become the first company to submit operating contracts to the Chilean government since the country's National Lithium Strategy was announced earlier this year. Boitano says its an exciting time for the company and explains the significance of the move for its Laguna Verde and FranciBasin Projects.

He adds that he anticipates that the process of contract review will take between three and six months. Boitano also touches upon the company's announcement that it is open to collaborating with the Chilean government on developing the projects, potentially with the state as a minority shareholder. He emphasises the potential mutual benefits, such as infrastructure development and permitting support. He goes on to lay out the prospective timeline, anticipating operations to commence at Laguna Verde by 2026 with FranciBasin expected to follow suit around a year later.

